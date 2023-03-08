Shop Local
KGNS to recognize empowering women on Women’s History Month

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - KGNS News needs your help in recognizing the amazing women in our community.

In honor of Women’s History Month, KGNS wants to celebrate women from our community who are making a difference, who are trailblazers within their industry or who are just simply amazing.

You can nominate an outstanding woman or an organization that you believe empowers women.

All you have to do is click here.

KGNS will select some to be highlighted in a KGNS feature piece.

