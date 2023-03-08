Laredo Health Department fights chronic diseases

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - According to health experts, heart disease and stroke are the first and third leading cause of death among adults in Texas.

From 2011 to 2018, heart attacks affected roughly four in every 100 adults in the State of Texas.

The Laredo Health Department is working on an initiative to keep Laredoans healthy.

Homero Cantu, the supervisor for chronic and degenerative diseases said there’s a common factor people often overlook when it comes to eating healthy and it’s not always the food that contribute to high glucose levels.

“We have to be careful not only about what are you eating, you have to be careful also about what are you drinking. Why? Because the amount of sugar that we are drinking in our beverages is super high. So we are drinking a lot of sugar,” said Cantu.

Consuming large amounts of sugar can increase levels of glucose and insulin levels.

According to Cantu, increasing these levels can lead to problems such as obesity, diabetes, or hypertension among other chronic conditions.

The health department continues to offer its Healthy Living program for those who are looking to prevent these types of conditions.

For more information on the program or any questions call 956-721-4994.

