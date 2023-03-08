Laredo shelter continues to offer support for women facing abuse

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities continue to investigate what led Rene Mendez, 39 to allegedly murder two women, identified as Sylvia Ramos, 37 and Brianna Ramos, 19.

Both women were found dead in their Las Lomas Apartment Monday morning.

While it’s believed that Mendez had a relationship with one of the women, an organization that helps women is speaking out about the case.

At this point, police have not said what kind of relationship Mendez had with both women; however, the victim’s family stated that Mendez had known one of the women for over a decade.

The executive director for Casa de Misercordia is calling the case horrific.

Casa de Misercoria is a shelter for victims of domestic violence and offers survivors of abuse guidance.

Although Laredo officials have not released the connection between the victims and the accused, the organization said it’s tragic that both women were allegedly killed by someone known to them.

Sister Rosemary Welsh said they want the community to know there are resources available for women who are facing abuse.

“My only thought that came in my mind immediately was, what about the families that they had to whoever found them? They’re never going to forget that”, said Welsh. “How can we do in all the community continue to have programs to help as young as primary kids to learn about healthy relationships.”

Sister Welsh said they help over 200 domestic violence cases, and none are duplicated.

Casa de Misercordia has programs available to help victims facing abuse.

As for the case of both Sylvia and Brianna Ramos, Mendez still remains critical condition at a local hospital under police custody.

Mendez was charged with two counts of murder.

