Poles installed along Highway 359 for future streetlights

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Streetlights will shine bright for the traveling public for the first time along an area on Highway 359.

For weeks, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has been working on repaving sections of it. On Wednesday, March 8, crews were out placing poles to install future streetlights as part of the sidewalk project.

This is by the area on Concord Hills. Drivers are asked to pay attention to construction signs and to reduce their speed limit around work zones.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.