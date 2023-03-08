Shop Local
Poles installed along Highway 359 for future streetlights

By Alex Cano
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Streetlights will shine bright for the traveling public for the first time along an area on Highway 359.

For weeks, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has been working on repaving sections of it. On Wednesday, March 8, crews were out placing poles to install future streetlights as part of the sidewalk project.

This is by the area on Concord Hills. Drivers are asked to pay attention to construction signs and to reduce their speed limit around work zones.

