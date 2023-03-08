Students take part in Career Day at Alicia Ruiz Elementary

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A group of United Independent School District (UISD) students got a chance to be a journalist for the day.

For Career Day at Alicia Ruiz Elementary, different organizations and entities gave students an inside look at what they do daily.

Telemundo Laredo was one of the participants where eager kids got a chance to learn about camera work and even saw themselves on TV.

From journalists to architects and Laredo police to Border Patrol, there were plenty of career opportunities to be shown to the students. Rafael Perez, a 5th grader at the school said, ”I would like to be an artist because I like painting and it’ll help me calm down when I have a stressful evening.:

Alicia Ruiz Elementary counselors say Career Day is a good preview for the students’ futures and helps them learn that anything is possible.

