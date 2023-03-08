Tractor trailer fire causing closures on Mines Road

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -A tractor trailer fire is causing some road closures on Mines Road.

According to Laredo Police, the incident happened on Wednesday at around 5 p.m.

Fortunately no injuries were reported, officers say that three of the occupants were able to make it out unscathed.

The fire has prompted the closure of the one of the southbound lanes and one of the northbound lanes at 15000 FM 1472 Road near Trade Center Boulevard.

Authorities are advising drivers to expect delays, and if possible, seek alternate routes to get to your destination.

No word on the cause of the fire at the moment.

