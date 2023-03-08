Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Tractor trailer fire causing closures on Mines Road

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -A tractor trailer fire is causing some road closures on Mines Road.

According to Laredo Police, the incident happened on Wednesday at around 5 p.m.

Fortunately no injuries were reported, officers say that three of the occupants were able to make it out unscathed.

The fire has prompted the closure of the one of the southbound lanes and one of the northbound lanes at 15000 FM 1472 Road near Trade Center Boulevard.

Authorities are advising drivers to expect delays, and if possible, seek alternate routes to get to your destination.

No word on the cause of the fire at the moment.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rene Mendez
Laredo man charged with murder in connection to deaths of mother and daughter
Mayra Santos, and Alexa Martinez Santos
Authorities reveal identities of victims killed in accident near Encinal
Accident reported near Laredo university
Accident reported near Laredo university
Police investigating double homicide in south Laredo
LPD investigating double homicide in south Laredo
This photo shows the Carnival Sunshine in Charleston, South Carolina.
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of cruise passenger

Latest News

Laredo Municipal Court Judge invites community to take advantage of amnesty program
City of Laredo proclaims International Women’s Day
City of Laredo proclaims International Women’s Day
3 arrested in undercover operation after authorities swarm north Laredo shopping center
3 arrested in undercover operation after authorities swarm north Laredo shopping center
Poles installed along Highway 359 for future streetlights
Poles installed along Highway 359 for future streetlights
TxDOT launches ‘Driver Sober, No Regrets’ campaign before spring break
TxDOT launches ‘Driver Sober, No Regrets’ campaign before spring break