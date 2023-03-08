Two teens arrested during drug smuggling bust

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Texas Department of Public Safety seized hundreds of pounds of drugs from two alleged teen smugglers over the weekend.

The incident happened on Sunday, when DPS Troopers attempted to stop a pick-up truck on Cuatro Vientos Road for a traffic violation.

The driver refused to stop and sent the officers on a chase.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop which is when the driver and passenger got out and fled on foot leaving large bundles of marijuana.

Authorities were able to apprehend the passenger and the driver, identified as Ramiro Guerrero, 17 and a 16-year-old.

Guerrero was taken to the Webb County Jail and the 16-year-old was taken to the Webb County Youth Village.

Both are charged with evading arrest and possession of marijuana.

