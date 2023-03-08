Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

TxDOT launches ‘Driver Sober, No Regrets’ campaign before spring break

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Spring Break is next week and that means more troopers will be out patrolling Texas roadways.

The Texas Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to stay alert as they get behind the wheel during the upcoming holiday.

The organization is launching its ‘Drive Sober, No Regrets’ campaign.

Officials with the department say there will be more law enforcement presence on highways as a precaution to keep everyone safe.

Sergeant Guadalupe Casares said officials have noticed that speed has become a major factor in crashes.

“We’ve also noticed an increase in distracted driving types of crashes, an increase in DWI crashes, so above all yes we want people to be responsible, but by the same token we want you to drive defensively, said Sergeant Casares. “And that’s where being observant, that’s where paying 100 percent attention when operating a motored vehicle, and defensive driving, be careful with others as well”

The ‘Drive Sober, No Regrets’ campaign will be in effect from Monday, Mar. 13 to the 17.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rene Mendez
Laredo man charged with murder in connection to deaths of mother and daughter
Mayra Santos, and Alexa Martinez Santos
Authorities reveal identities of victims killed in accident near Encinal
Accident reported near Laredo university
Accident reported near Laredo university
Police investigating double homicide in south Laredo
LPD investigating double homicide in south Laredo
This photo shows the Carnival Sunshine in Charleston, South Carolina.
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of cruise passenger

Latest News

Laredo Municipal Court Judge invites community to take advantage of amnesty program
City of Laredo proclaims International Women’s Day
City of Laredo proclaims International Women’s Day
3 arrested in undercover operation after authorities swarm north Laredo shopping center
3 arrested in undercover operation after authorities swarm north Laredo shopping center
Poles installed along Highway 359 for future streetlights
Poles installed along Highway 359 for future streetlights
TxDOT launches ‘Driver Sober, No Regrets’ campaign before spring break
TxDOT launches ‘Driver Sober, No Regrets’ campaign before spring break