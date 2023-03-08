TxDOT launches ‘Driver Sober, No Regrets’ campaign before spring break

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Spring Break is next week and that means more troopers will be out patrolling Texas roadways.

The Texas Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to stay alert as they get behind the wheel during the upcoming holiday.

The organization is launching its ‘Drive Sober, No Regrets’ campaign.

Officials with the department say there will be more law enforcement presence on highways as a precaution to keep everyone safe.

Sergeant Guadalupe Casares said officials have noticed that speed has become a major factor in crashes.

“We’ve also noticed an increase in distracted driving types of crashes, an increase in DWI crashes, so above all yes we want people to be responsible, but by the same token we want you to drive defensively, said Sergeant Casares. “And that’s where being observant, that’s where paying 100 percent attention when operating a motored vehicle, and defensive driving, be careful with others as well”

The ‘Drive Sober, No Regrets’ campaign will be in effect from Monday, Mar. 13 to the 17.

