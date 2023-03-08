Very Warm, Slight Shower Chance Friday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A deep layer of the atmosphere is occupied by a very warm subtropical airmass. This is blocking cooler air reaching far north Texas from reaching our area. A weak wave in the upper level wind flow passing through the south central Great Plains during Friday will guide the front a little closer to our area, bringing a slight chance of a shower. A more pronounced wave in the upper level wind flow will track through the great Plains during Monday. This will bring the next cooler airmass further south, lowering our temperature with a shower chance.

