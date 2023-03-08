Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Very Warm, Slight Shower Chance Friday

By Richard Berler
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A deep layer of the atmosphere is occupied by a very warm subtropical airmass. This is blocking cooler air reaching far north Texas from reaching our area. A weak wave in the upper level wind flow passing through the south central Great Plains during Friday will guide the front a little closer to our area, bringing a slight chance of a shower. A more pronounced wave in the upper level wind flow will track through the great Plains during Monday. This will bring the next cooler airmass further south, lowering our temperature with a shower chance.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating double homicide in south Laredo
LPD investigating double homicide in south Laredo
Mayra Santos, and Alexa Martinez Santos
Authorities reveal identities of victims killed in accident near Encinal
Rene Mendez
Laredo man charged with murder in connection to deaths of mother and daughter
This photo shows the Carnival Sunshine in Charleston, South Carolina.
FBI investigating ‘suspicious death’ of cruise passenger
Investigation continues into four-vehicle accident on Highway 83
Investigation continues into four-vehicle collision on Highway 83

Latest News

Tuesday forecast
The heat of the moment
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Cooler Airmass Passing to Our North
Skipped spring and jumped straight into summer!
Skipped spring and jumped straight into summer!
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Warm, More Humid Weather