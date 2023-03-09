Shop Local
3 arrested in undercover operation after authorities swarm north Laredo shopping center

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s been over a week since Laredo police and Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers swarmed a north Laredo shopping center near the Target parking lot on San Dario Avenue on Tuesday, February 28.

According to federal records, federal agencies were notified that convicted felon, Joccelyn Jasmin Recio, was allegedly selling firearms. An operation was set where an undercover agent contacted Recio to buy weapons.

On February 28, Recio, along with two other men, Victor Martin Serrano and Antonio Benavides, met with the agent. Court documents say Recio sold the agent over $3,000 worth of firearms. Other authorities arrived and Recio, along with the men, were arrested. Their first court hearing is set for Friday, March 10.

