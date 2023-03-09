Accident reported on the southbound lane of I-35

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An accident is reported near the entrance to the City of Laredo.

The accident happened shortly after noon Thursday on the southbound lane of I-35 under the overpass of Scott Street.

No word on any injuries at the moment, but a vehicle sustained heavy frontal damage.

Drivers are being urged to expect delays.

