City of Laredo celebrates last day at U.S. Capital

By Mindy Casso
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx(KGNS) - The final day in Washington D.C. was celebrated Laredo-style with a jalapeno eating contest.

Council members and other City of Laredo department heads put capital staffers to task seeing how many jalapenos could be chowed down in a matter of minutes.

Winning the contest was Hector Garza, former president of the local Border Patrol Union.

City leaders have been visiting federal leaders on Capitol Hill this week lobbying for more money and resources for Laredo.

