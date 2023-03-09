Shop Local
City of Laredo to hold annual Kite Festival

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo Parks Department is gearing up for one of its biggest events of the year, the annual Kite Festival.

Next Wednesday, Mar. 15, many will gather all over North Central Park to fly their kites while also taking part in other various activities.

During the festival, several organizations and vendors set up booths in and around the park, to provide some goodies and information to the public while enjoying the great outdoors.

Eddie Millan with the parks department said they organize the event to provide the children and families with some free family entertainment.

This year, there will also be live musical performances by local bands Bajo Silencio and Little Sister.

The fun will start on Wednesday, Mar. 15 at 12 p.m. and will go all the way until 10 p.m.

The concert will start at 6 p.m.

