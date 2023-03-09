City of Laredo proclaims International Women’s Day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Wednesday, March 8, is a day to celebrate the achievements of women and the city of Laredo and the Mexican consulate did just that by extending their full gratitude for their contributions on International Women’s Day with a string of events.

The date recognizes the resilience of women throughout the world. Mayor pro tempore and councilmember for District 7, Vanessa Perez, expressed that the trend of increased representation in elected, hired, and appointed positions is in fact seen in the Laredo city council, where more women are serving together than ever before. ”We still have a lot of opportunities to fill positions of power with women, for example, President of the United States. We’ve still never had a woman president. I believe the days are coming close to that when we will see one. Hopefully, in my lifetime, but I think we’ve come a long way,” said Perez.

Also on Wednesday, women from both sides of the border gathered in the middle of International Bridge #1. The women, dressed in purple, gave one another red and white roses, symbolizing resistance, solidarity, and friendship in their fight for gender equality.

You can keep celebrating for the rest of the month, as it’s also National Women’s History month.

