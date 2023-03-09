Shop Local
Driver and 6 undocumented immigrants in custody following chase that ended in Zacate Creek

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A group of six undocumented immigrants from Mexico are taken into custody including a mother and an infant following a car chase in south Laredo.

The incident happened on Wednesday night at around 9:20 p.m. when Border Patrol agents and DPS Troopers were attempted to conduct a traffic stop on an SUV Ford Explorer near the Santa Rita area.

The driver refused to stop resulting in a high-speed chase that ended with the vehicle in Zacate Creek near Seven Flags Park.

Local resident, Rafael Maestra who lives near the area by himself is concerned about this type of activity going on in his neighborhood.

Maestra said that while he was not home during the time of the chase, he is very worried and concerned about the potential dangers in the area.

The mother and her child were taken to a local hospital; meanwhile, the driver, a U.S. Citizen is expected to face multiple charges.

