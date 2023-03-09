Shop Local
House of Foreign Affairs Committee holds hearing on Afghan withdrawal

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The House of Foreign Affairs Committee held a hearing this week looking into the deadly terrorist attack during the U.S. withdrawal from Kabul, Afghanistan in 2021.

It started with the reading of names and one familiar to us here at home. Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza from Rio Bravo, Texas was one of those 13 killed during a blast back on that fateful day which also claimed the lives of another 170 Afghan civilians.

This is one of the hearings on the subject held by Republicans since winning back the majority in the House this past election cycle.

