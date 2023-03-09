Shop Local
Laredo Little Theater to hold auditions for ‘Incognito’

By Mindy Casso
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Little Theater is calling out all thespians for an audition.

The organization has chosen Incognito by Nick Payne as its next production. They will be holding auditions for roles next week on March 15 and 16 at 7 p.m. at 4802 Thomas avenue.

Oscar O. Pena is directing the production. Only four actors will be playing the role of 21 characters.

If you’re interested in auditioning, they are encouraging you to arrive promptly at 7 p.m. to complete an audition form. No experience or preparation is necessary.

