Laredo mechanic offers free car inspections in time for Spring Break

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo mechanic is offering free car inspections before everyone takes off for Spring Break.

Luis Alvarez will be at the intersection of U.S. Highway 83 and Marion Street by La Michoacana Meat Market on Friday, March 10 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For the last 17 years, Alvarez has been offering free inspections to paisanos during the holiday season at mile marker 13, but he says this year he wants to give back to Laredo residents directly.

