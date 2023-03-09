Shop Local
Laredo Municipal Court Judge invites community to take advantage of amnesty program

(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Many Laredoans have been taking advantage of the Municipal Courts Amnesty Program.

The Amnesty program started on Feb. 27 allowing citizens to pay their outstanding traffic violations without getting arrested.

According to Judge Jesus Dominguez, last week 64 people showed up and they have already forgiven close to $80,000 so far.

Judge Dominguez is advising residents to take advantage of the program.

“I encourage people to go this week, because next week will be the last week and there will be more people taking longer because there’s going to be participating in amnesty so I encourage people to go this week so they can put it aside and enjoy spring break next week,” said Dominguez.

The last day to take advantage of the amnesty program will be next Friday, March 17.

The Laredo Municipal Court is located at 4610 Maher Avenue.

