Laredo Police searching for two women accused of assault at house party

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a couple of women accused of being involved in a fight at a house party last year.

Laredo Police are searching for Nancy Janeth Rodriguez, 40, and Perla Yvette Rodriguez, 35, who both have pending arrest warrants for assault.

The incident was reported on Sept. 11, 2022 when a victim mentioned that she was assaulted at a party located at the 3400 block of San Salvador St.

Both Nancy and Perla Rodriguez were identified as the two female suspects in the case.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS or Laredo Police at 956-795-2800.

All calls will remain anonymous and you may qualify for a cash reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

