Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Laredo Police searching for two women accused of assault at house party

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a couple of women accused of being involved in a fight at a house party last year.

Laredo Police are searching for Nancy Janeth Rodriguez, 40, and Perla Yvette Rodriguez, 35, who both have pending arrest warrants for assault.

The incident was reported on Sept. 11, 2022 when a victim mentioned that she was assaulted at a party located at the 3400 block of San Salvador St.

Both Nancy and Perla Rodriguez were identified as the two female suspects in the case.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS or Laredo Police at 956-795-2800.

All calls will remain anonymous and you may qualify for a cash reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 arrested in undercover operation after authorities swarm north Laredo shopping center
3 arrested in undercover operation after authorities swarm north Laredo shopping center
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
Rene Mendez
Laredo man charged with murder in connection to deaths of mother and daughter
Mayra Santos, and Alexa Martinez Santos
Authorities reveal identities of victims killed in accident near Encinal
Police say 20-year-old Rajee Almashni is charged with murder and multiple other felony charges...
Intoxicated driver struck, killed woman in mall parking lot, police say

Latest News

City of Laredo celebrates last day at U.S. Capital
City of Laredo celebrates last day at U.S. Capital
City of Laredo celebrates last day at U.S. Capital
City of Laredo to hold annual Kite Festival
Pet of the Week: Mini
Pet of the Week: Mini