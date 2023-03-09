Laredo woman arrested for making malicious social media posts, impersonating someone online

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A recent arrest made by the Laredo Police Department (LPD) will have you rethinking what you post online.

A Laredo woman is accused of allegedly making malicious posts while pretending to be someone else on social media.

40-year-old Carla Mora is charged with harassment and online impersonation. Mora allegedly harassed and cyber-bullied a Laredo Police Department employee.

LPD reports the alleged harassment was first reported on December 2022 and consisted of vulgar language and derogatory insinuations created about the victim while posing as a fake social media page impersonating the victim.

Investigators were able to subpoena online records allegedly linking Mora to the fake social media page and harassing posts.

On Thursday, March 9, Mora was served with a warrant and taken to the Webb County Jail. This case remains an active investigation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.