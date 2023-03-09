Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Man mauled to death by 4 dogs while at work

Authorities say 42-year-old Mateo Salvador was mauled to death by four dogs while doing some...
Authorities say 42-year-old Mateo Salvador was mauled to death by four dogs while doing some work for their owner.(Source: Personeelsnet/Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:58 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) - A man working at a Southern California business was mauled to death by the owner’s four dogs, authorities said.

A 911 call about someone screaming send Riverside County sheriff’s deputies to a home that had been converted into a business in Jurupa Valley, east of Los Angeles, at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the county Department of Animal Services said in a statement.

Mateo Salvador, 42, was attacked while doing some work for the owner and had previously worked at the site without any problems, authorities said.

He died at a hospital.

The owner wasn’t present during the attack. He later surrendered the dogs, three Belgian Maliois and a Cane Corso, for “humane euthanasia,” the animal services department said.

The dogs weren’t registered, department spokesman John Welsh said.

“This is a tragedy and our thoughts go out to this gentleman’s family and loved ones,” Animal Services Director Erin Gettis said in the statement.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 arrested in undercover operation after authorities swarm north Laredo shopping center
3 arrested in undercover operation after authorities swarm north Laredo shopping center
Rene Mendez
Laredo man charged with murder in connection to deaths of mother and daughter
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
Mayra Santos, and Alexa Martinez Santos
Authorities reveal identities of victims killed in accident near Encinal
Police say 20-year-old Rajee Almashni is charged with murder and multiple other felony charges...
Intoxicated driver struck, killed woman in mall parking lot, police say

Latest News

First elected in 1984, Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in January became the longest-serving Senate...
Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell hospitalized after fall
A common-law doctrine known as the “infancy defense” holds that children under 7 cannot be...
No charges for 6-year-old boy who police say shot his teacher
At least five people are dead following a Russian missile strike that hit a residential area in...
Major Russian missile barrage slams targets across Ukraine
Shawn Kemp is a six-time NBA All-Star who played 14 seasons in the league, eight of them with...
Former NBA star Shawn Kemp jailed on drive-by shooting allegation