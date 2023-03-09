Pet of the Week: Mini

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, the Laredo Animal Protective Society introduces us to Mini.

While Mini is no longer a puppy, he still likes to be treated like one with plenty of cuddles and love.

Mini is a Pitbull mix, but he won’t grow to a fully sized Pitbull and will stay on the small size.

According to LAPS, Mini already has all his vaccines and is neutered.

While he does get along with other dogs, he likes to keep to himself and stay calm and relaxed.

If you would like to adopt Mini, you can contact LAPS at 956-286-2375.

They are located at the 2500 block of Gonzalez Street.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.