Teacher from Harmony School of Innovation recognized as ‘Teacher of the Month’

By Mindy Casso
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A first-year teacher just set the bar really high.

On Thursday, March 9, Amanda Ibarra, a kindergarten teacher at Harmony Science Elementary Academy, learned that she was named Teacher of the Month.

Ms. Ibarra received numerous nominations from both parents and colleagues at the school describing her as a wonderful teacher who works hard and inspires her young students to excel.

After overcoming her initial surprise, Ms. Ibarra talked about the passion she feels for her students at Harmony, especially because she herself was a student there. “The number one thing that is implemented in my classroom is that we are a family. I know a lot of teachers will say this, those kids in my classroom... those are my kids. I think that’s just integrated with all of my teaching, meeting them where they are and meeting their individual needs. I think that’s just the number one thing,” said Ms. Ibarra.

She was awarded $250 courtesy of the program’s sponsor, the Joey Tellez Law Firm.

