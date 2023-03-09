Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Teen accused of beating girlfriend, asking for help to dispose of body

Authorities in Iowa say a teen is facing charges in the beating of his girlfriend. (Source: KCRG)
By KCRG staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Iowa authorities say a teen is facing charges in the beating of his girlfriend.

KCRG reports Trevor Dean is accused of beating his significant other so severely that he asked a friend to dispose of the body when he thought she had died.

According to a criminal complaint, Dean believed his girlfriend was cheating on him, so he invited her over to his apartment last month to give her a surprise.

Authorities said when the girlfriend arrived, Dean began punching her in the face and the body. The girl suffered broken teeth, a broken nose, and a broken orbital bone.

Dean recorded a portion of the incident where a video showed the girl on the floor, unconscious and gasping for air, police said.

The criminal complaint stated that Dean asked a friend to help him dispose of the girl’s body because he thought she had died.

Authorities did not immediately identify the girl or release her condition but said Dean was arrested and facing charges that include willful injury resulting in serious injury.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 arrested in undercover operation after authorities swarm north Laredo shopping center
3 arrested in undercover operation after authorities swarm north Laredo shopping center
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
Rene Mendez
Laredo man charged with murder in connection to deaths of mother and daughter
Perla Yvette Rodriguez, 35, and Nancy Janeth Rodriguez, 40
Laredo Police searching for two women accused of assault at house party
Mayra Santos, and Alexa Martinez Santos
Authorities reveal identities of victims killed in accident near Encinal

Latest News

Shawn Kemp is a six-time NBA All-Star who played 14 seasons in the league, eight of them with...
Lawyers: Former NBA star Shawn Kemp fired in self-defense
Laredo mechanic offers free car inspections in time for Spring Break
Laredo mechanic offers free car inspections in time for Spring Break
Police officers stand guard near a crime scene where three Los Angeles police officers were...
Los Angeles police ID suspect in shooting of 3 officers
Teacher from Harmony School of Innovation recognized as ‘Teacher of the Month’
Teacher from Harmony School of Innovation recognized as ‘Teacher of the Month’
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the...
Biden to visit Canada this month to discuss defense, trade