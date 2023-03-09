Very Warm Through Sunday, Cooler Early Week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Tropical Air remains above our area. A cooler airmass has reached as far south as central Texas. It reach closer to us during Friday, and will stall out still a bit to our north. With the front closer to us on Friday, we will have a few more clouds in our skies and a slim chance of a scattered showers. Most places will be missed by the showers. A new cool airmass will follow an upper level disturbance that will move through the Great Plains on Sunday. The cooler air will lower our temperatures on Monday and Tuesday with a slight chance for a shower.

