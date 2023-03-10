Shop Local
Agents thwart human smuggling attempt following high-speed chase

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Six undocumented immigrants from Mexico are taken into custody including a mother and a child following a high-speed chase in south Laredo.

The incident happened on Wednesday, Mar. 8 at around 9 p.m. when Border Patrol agents noticed several individuals getting into a black SUV in south Laredo.

As the vehicle was driving away, agents attempted to  conduct a traffic stop but the driver refused and sent officers on a chase that ended with the driver crashing into Zacate Creek near Seven Flags Park.

Agents arrived and apprehended six undocumented immigrants including the driver, a U.S. Citizen.

A resident who lives in the area stated that he is concerned about this type of activity happening in his neighborhood, especially when it comes to vehicles driving at a high rate of speed.

A record check revealed that the individuals were from Mexico.

All were taken into custody and processed accordingly.

The mother and infant were also medically cleared.

DPS is handling the investigation.

