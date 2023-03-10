Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Avril Lavigne & Tyga, Chris Rock talks Oscars slap, Vanderpump Rules drama breakdown + The Bachelor episode 7 recap

By Brenda Camacho and Yocelin Gallardo
Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s episode, the girls discuss some of the headlines going into the weekend including Cole Sprouse’s Call Her Daddy interview (9:49- 18:58), the shocking new couple that is Avril Lavigne & Tyga (18:58-26:40), Chris Rock’s comments on the infamous Oscars slap (26:41-40:02) and a breakdown of the Vanderpump Rules drama (40:02-52:51). Plus, catch their weekly recap of The Bachelor (52:51-1:07:36).

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 arrested in undercover operation after authorities swarm north Laredo shopping center
3 arrested in undercover operation after authorities swarm north Laredo shopping center
Perla Yvette Rodriguez, 35, and Nancy Janeth Rodriguez, 40
Laredo Police searching for two women accused of assault at house party
Laredo woman arrested for making malicious social media posts, impersonating someone online
Laredo woman arrested for making malicious social media posts, impersonating someone online
Authorities say 42-year-old Mateo Salvador was mauled to death by four dogs while doing some...
Man mauled to death by 4 dogs while at work
Laredo mechanic offers free car inspections in time for Spring Break
Laredo mechanic offers free car inspections in time for Spring Break

Latest News

POP Off the Clock
King Charles’ Coronation, Selena Gomez & Hailey Bieber latest + SAG Awards and Bachelor episode 6 recap
‘Spare’ by Prince Harry: book review
‘Spare’ by Prince Harry: book review
pop otc
Bad Bunny & Kendall Jenner, Instagram Queens, BAFTA Awards + Bachelor ep. 5
pop otc
Celebrities on Valentine’s Day, Rihanna Bowl, Vanity Fair Hollywood Issue + Bachelor ep. 4 recap