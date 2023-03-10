CBP officers seize over a million dollars of marijuana at World Trade Bridge

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Over a million dollars of drugs are off the streets thanks to the work of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers.

The seizure happened on Thursday, Mar. 9, at the World Trade Bridge after a CBP officer referred a tractor trailer to secondary inspection.

The driver was hauling a shipment of uncoated paperboard during the time of the inspection.

After a full examination of the vehicle, officers found a total of 454 pounds of marijuana within the trailer.

The drugs were seized the case was turned over to homeland Security Investigations.

