Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

CBP officers seize over a million dollars of marijuana at World Trade Bridge

CBP officers seize over a million dollars worth of marijuana
CBP officers seize over a million dollars worth of marijuana(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Over a million dollars of drugs are off the streets thanks to the work of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers.

The seizure happened on Thursday, Mar. 9, at the World Trade Bridge after a CBP officer referred a tractor trailer to secondary inspection.

The driver was hauling a shipment of uncoated paperboard during the time of the inspection.

After a full examination of the vehicle, officers found a total of 454 pounds of marijuana within the trailer.

The drugs were seized the case was turned over to homeland Security Investigations.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 arrested in undercover operation after authorities swarm north Laredo shopping center
3 arrested in undercover operation after authorities swarm north Laredo shopping center
Perla Yvette Rodriguez, 35, and Nancy Janeth Rodriguez, 40
Laredo Police searching for two women accused of assault at house party
Laredo woman arrested for making malicious social media posts, impersonating someone online
Laredo woman arrested for making malicious social media posts, impersonating someone online
Authorities say 42-year-old Mateo Salvador was mauled to death by four dogs while doing some...
Man mauled to death by 4 dogs while at work
Medical community mourns the death of Laredo neurosurgeon
Medical community mourns the death of Laredo neurosurgeon

Latest News

Firefighters in Rio Bravo continue to battle blaze for three days
Firefighters in Rio Bravo continue to battle blaze for three days
UISD reports spike in Covid and flu cases
Schools out for spring break!
Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino
Laredo Mayor Dr. Trevino discusses importance of recent trip to Washington D.C.
Foody Friday: Healthy spring salad
Foody Friday: Healthy spring salad