Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Firefighters in Rio Bravo continue to battle blaze for three days

Firefighters in Rio Bravo continue to battle blaze for three days
Firefighters in Rio Bravo continue to battle blaze for three days(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIO BRAVO, TX . (KGNS) - For the past three days, fire crews just south of Laredo have been battling a blaze.

The Rio Bravo Fire Department was called out on Tuesday, Mar. 7 for a brush fire along a private ranch that was crossing from the Mexican side to the U.S.

Due to the dry winds, the fire started again, only this time with several small brush fires in the area.

The next day on Mar. 8, fire crews were called out again and they have been battling small fires ever since.

“We put out that fire but on the 9 we got a call that another section was on fire. So this time it was Hay Bales that caught on fire and the surrounding areas. So, we put out the surround areas from spreading and the Hay Bales are still burning as per the ranger,” said Rio Bravo Fire Chief Juan Gonzalez.

Just a reminder, Webb County is currently under a burn ban, it bans citizens from outdoor burning within all areas of Webb County.

Out of 254 counties in Texas, 85 are under a burn ban at this time.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 arrested in undercover operation after authorities swarm north Laredo shopping center
3 arrested in undercover operation after authorities swarm north Laredo shopping center
Perla Yvette Rodriguez, 35, and Nancy Janeth Rodriguez, 40
Laredo Police searching for two women accused of assault at house party
Laredo woman arrested for making malicious social media posts, impersonating someone online
Laredo woman arrested for making malicious social media posts, impersonating someone online
Authorities say 42-year-old Mateo Salvador was mauled to death by four dogs while doing some...
Man mauled to death by 4 dogs while at work
Medical community mourns the death of Laredo neurosurgeon
Medical community mourns the death of Laredo neurosurgeon

Latest News

CBP officers seize over a million dollars worth of marijuana
CBP officers seize over a million dollars of marijuana at World Trade Bridge
UISD reports spike in Covid and flu cases
Schools out for spring break!
Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino
Laredo Mayor Dr. Trevino discusses importance of recent trip to Washington D.C.
Foody Friday: Healthy spring salad
Foody Friday: Healthy spring salad