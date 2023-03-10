Firefighters in Rio Bravo continue to battle blaze for three days

RIO BRAVO, TX . (KGNS) - For the past three days, fire crews just south of Laredo have been battling a blaze.

The Rio Bravo Fire Department was called out on Tuesday, Mar. 7 for a brush fire along a private ranch that was crossing from the Mexican side to the U.S.

Due to the dry winds, the fire started again, only this time with several small brush fires in the area.

The next day on Mar. 8, fire crews were called out again and they have been battling small fires ever since.

“We put out that fire but on the 9 we got a call that another section was on fire. So this time it was Hay Bales that caught on fire and the surrounding areas. So, we put out the surround areas from spreading and the Hay Bales are still burning as per the ranger,” said Rio Bravo Fire Chief Juan Gonzalez.

Just a reminder, Webb County is currently under a burn ban, it bans citizens from outdoor burning within all areas of Webb County.

Out of 254 counties in Texas, 85 are under a burn ban at this time.

