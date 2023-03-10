Shop Local
Former Nuevo Laredo mayor accused of improper use of funds

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NUEVO LAREDO, Tamaulipas, Mex. (KGNS) - A former Nuevo Laredo mayor is set to testify before the Anti-Corruption state agency of Tamaulipas.

Enrique Rivas, the former mayor of Nuevo Laredo is being cited to attend a hearing regarding the alleged improper use of funds. The state agency alleges they found discrepancies in documents regarding the sale and purchase of territory.

Rivas and other officials that served during his administration between the years of 2018 to 2021 are set to attend a hearing on March 21 about these accusations.

