Laredo Mayor Dr. Trevino discusses importance of recent trip to Washington D.C.

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo had a very productive and successful meeting in Washington D.C. this past week, that’s according to Laredo Mayor Dr. Trevino.

Councilmembers, Mayor Dr. Trevino, and administrators such as Laredo City Manager Joseph Neeb spoke with federal agencies about Laredo’s infrastructure, border security, and how our community is medically underserved.

Since Laredo is the number one inland port along the US-Mexico border, the White House needs to be involved in our affairs and understand that Laredo needs resources, according to Dr. Trevino.

One of the main topics that was discussed, was the expansion of a Laredo port of entry.

“The World Trade Bridge is another thing. We are looking at the expansion of the World Trade Bridge and we need the NIFA Study, which is an environmental study to be expedited so we can proceed with the expansion of the lanes and that is important because commerce is the lifeblood not only for the state but for all the country, so we need to expedite the expansion of the World Trade Bridge,” said Mayor Dr. Trevino.

Dr. Trevino said the study could take roughly 13 to 18 months which he hopes to be completed faster than expected.

Mayor Trevino went on to say that he is proposing that the city officials take more trips to Washington to be able to expedite some of the needs in our community.

