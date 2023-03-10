Shop Local
Laredo Police Department advising gun owners to practice safe gun storage

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is advising gun owners to practice safe gun storage to protect kids from any potential accidents.

With many teens and children expected to be out of school for spring break, local authorities are reminding parents to teach their kids about the dangers of firearms.

According to Investigator Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department, if you own a firearm in your home, it’s best to keep it locked and stored away without being loaded.

Baeza adds that it’s important for parents to speak to their children and know that guns are weapons that should never be played with.

“In the preparation of that there is a firearm in another house and that if somebody starts playing around or just accessing it, that could be the deadly thing that we can handle, said Baeza. “We have had tragedies here in town in regard to someone going over to someone’s house, showing a weapon and then having a tragedy happen. But that conversation that a firearm should never be handled, they should always be treated like they’re loaded, and it should never be pointed at anybody else.”

Baeza goes on to say that gunlocks are a good investment that can be purchased at a sporting good store that could prevent a child from accessing it.

3 arrested in undercover operation after authorities swarm north Laredo shopping center
