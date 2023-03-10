Laredo Police Department to apply for ‘Cops Program’ funding

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is looking to get more officers to join the force.

Acting Police Chief Steve Landin was one of the officials in Washington D.C. who spoke with federal officials on what programs and funding opportunities are available for the Laredo Police Department.

According to Landin, they are working to apply for a grant through the U.S. Department of Justice called the Cops Program which will help them hire new officers.

“The Cops Program, assists cities to hire more officers because currently we lack officers based on our population. So it helps us being closer to the number we should be at,” said Chief Landin.

Landin adds that they are actively looking into other grants to purchase body cameras, cars, bulletproof vests and shields.

By applying for grants, Landin said the department would not need to tap into taxpayer funds.

