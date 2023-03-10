Shop Local
Medical community mourns the death of Laredo neurosurgeon

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The medical community in Laredo is mourning the death of one of its own.

Dr. Ricardo Estrada, a well-known and respected neurosurgeon passed away on Thursday.

Dr. Estrada was a practicing physician in Laredo for almost 30 years and for many of those years, he was Laredo’s only neurosurgeon on the medical staff at Laredo Medical Center.

In a statement from the hospital, they say he used his skills and talents working with stroke and trauma patients in the hospital’s stroke program and neuro-trauma services.

Members of the community are extending their sympathies to Dr. Estrada’s family.

3 arrested in undercover operation after authorities swarm north Laredo shopping center
Laredo woman arrested for making malicious social media posts, impersonating someone online
Agents thwart human smuggling attempt following high-speed chase
UISD honors 2023 League of Legends
