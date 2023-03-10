Medical community mourns the death of Laredo neurosurgeon

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The medical community in Laredo is mourning the death of one of its own.

Dr. Ricardo Estrada, a well-known and respected neurosurgeon passed away on Thursday.

Dr. Estrada was a practicing physician in Laredo for almost 30 years and for many of those years, he was Laredo’s only neurosurgeon on the medical staff at Laredo Medical Center.

In a statement from the hospital, they say he used his skills and talents working with stroke and trauma patients in the hospital’s stroke program and neuro-trauma services.

Members of the community are extending their sympathies to Dr. Estrada’s family.

