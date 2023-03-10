Prepare to cool down while we spring forward

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - It looks like we are going to cool off just a little bit after we spring forward this weekend, but before we do, prepare to endure some hot temperatures.

On Friday, we’ll hit a high of about 88 degrees, then on Saturday, we’ll hit a high of 96 degrees, but with heat index it could feel as hot as 100.

The same can be said for Sunday, we are going to be at 97 degrees with a lot of high humidity because we are expecting a slight chance of rain.

We will see plenty of sunlight on Sunday because we will be turning our clocks back by one hour.

Overnight Sunday, winds will start to pick up and we will drop into the 60s overnight.

By Monday we will be in the low 70s with a 40 percent chance of rain, which will probably be our best chance for rain.

We’ll keep a sleep chance of rain on Tuesday at 20 percent, and by Wednesday things will clear up and Thursday we are back in the 90s.

