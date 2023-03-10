Shop Local
UISD reports spike in Covid and flu cases
By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Schools out for spring break for our local students and teachers!

Both UISD and LISD campuses and administrative offices will be closed starting Monday, March 13 through Friday, March 17 for Spring Break.

The LISD Tax office will also be closed and will reopen for regular business hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, Laredo College and TAMIU students will also be out, meanwhile their offices will be open during regular business hours.

All classes will resume on Monday, March 20.

