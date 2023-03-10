UISD honors 2023 League of Legends

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The United Independent School District revealed its 2023 League of Legends.

The alumni award program recognizes distinguished UISD graduates who have succeeded while also highlighting the great academic foundation they received at any of UISD’s four high schools.

On Thursday night, the honorees were invited to a banquet dinner and among the recipients were KGNS’ News Anchor Mindy Casso and KGNS Assistant News Director Alex Cano.

For the first time, UISD named two graduates legends posthumously from United South High School Lance Corporal Juan Rodrigo Rodriguez and from LBJ High School Lance Corporal David Lee Espinoza.

The four high schools, United, United South, Alexander and LBJ each inducted seven legends.

“We have some doctors, some military people, lawyers, attorneys, people from the community who really contributed in a positive way, so it’s a way for our district to give back from their successes to the community, so they are recommended and go through a screening process, and they are selected,” said UISD Superintendent David Gonzalez. “We’ve got 7 from each of our four high schools, so we’ve got 28 in our league of legends this year.”

Recipients will head back to their alma mater Friday morning to encourage current students to continue their education and follow their dreams.

