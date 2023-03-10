United South Middle School students explore different careers in Laredo

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A group of students got a glimpse at what their future could look like if the choose to go down a certain career path.

United South Middle School held a Career Day event as part of its “Go get it!” Week.

Telemundo Laredo’s Marissa Rodriguez Limon and KGNS photojournalist Ruben Carranza gave students an inside look at what it’s like to be a journalist.

As the tables turned, students were the ones asking the questions while the cameras rolled.

Local student Fernando de la Rosa said, he felt a bit nervous, but enjoyed being able to get to know the interviewees.

Several agencies from law enforcement to health care were on campus to talk to students about the options they have once they’re ready to join the work force.

