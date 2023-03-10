Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Very Warm Through Sunday, Cooler Early Week

By Richard Berler
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cooler airmass over central and northern Texas will pass by just to our north during Friday. As the cool air moves to the east, very warm air will expand north across most of the state on Saturday into Sunday. A storm system moving into California will track across the Great Plains on Sunday, followed by cooler air that will reach our area Sunday night and early week. Showers are possible with and following the front.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 arrested in undercover operation after authorities swarm north Laredo shopping center
3 arrested in undercover operation after authorities swarm north Laredo shopping center
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
Rene Mendez
Laredo man charged with murder in connection to deaths of mother and daughter
Perla Yvette Rodriguez, 35, and Nancy Janeth Rodriguez, 40
Laredo Police searching for two women accused of assault at house party
Mayra Santos, and Alexa Martinez Santos
Authorities reveal identities of victims killed in accident near Encinal

Latest News

Above Average High Temperatures
Above Average High Temperatures
Cooler temperatures could be coming early next week
Above Average High Temperatures
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Very Warm Through Sunday, Cooler Early Week
Prepare to spring forward!
Prepare to spring forward!