Very Warm Through Sunday, Cooler Early Week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cooler airmass over central and northern Texas will pass by just to our north during Friday. As the cool air moves to the east, very warm air will expand north across most of the state on Saturday into Sunday. A storm system moving into California will track across the Great Plains on Sunday, followed by cooler air that will reach our area Sunday night and early week. Showers are possible with and following the front.

