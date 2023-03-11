Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Ohio

By Alec Sapolin and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Ohio have launched an investigation after three bodies were discovered on Friday.

Officials in Summit County confirmed two bodies were found in a wooded area at about 8:35 a.m. on Friday. They also confirmed a third body was found 20 minutes later at a different location.

Akron Police Lieutenant Michael Miller and Copley Township Police Chief Michael Mier confirmed all victims were bound and gagged.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said all three victims were shot in the head.

Miller said police are determining if the two incidents are related.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical community mourns the death of Laredo neurosurgeon
Medical community mourns the death of Laredo neurosurgeon
3 arrested in undercover operation after authorities swarm north Laredo shopping center
3 arrested in undercover operation after authorities swarm north Laredo shopping center
Laredo woman arrested for making malicious social media posts, impersonating someone online
Laredo woman arrested for making malicious social media posts, impersonating someone online
Perla Yvette Rodriguez, 35, and Nancy Janeth Rodriguez, 40
Laredo Police searching for two women accused of assault at house party
Authorities say 42-year-old Mateo Salvador was mauled to death by four dogs while doing some...
Man mauled to death by 4 dogs while at work

Latest News

3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
A police department in Texas says a K-9 named Lt. Dan has died after a recent cancer diagnosis.
‘We will miss you’: Police K-9 dies after recent cancer diagnosis
The National Guard was called to Monterey County, California after floodwaters breached a...
Storm breaches California river’s levee, hundreds evacuate
Former police officer Jay Steward has been indicted in the death of a pedestrian.
Indictment: Former police officer under the influence at time of fatal crash
A Ukrainian serviceman, Mykhailo, cleans his gun from mud as he comes back from the trenches of...
UK: Russian advance in Bakhmut could come with heavy losses