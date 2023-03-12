Shop Local
Kite Festival Returns to North Central Park

By Ruby Villarreal and Cecilia Treviño
Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Kite Festival is set to return this Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

The City of Laredo Parks and Recreation Department is inviting the community to bring their kites, snacks, and blankets to North Central Park, which is located at 10202 International Boulevard.

It all kicks off at noon and will last until 8′oclock in the evening. There will be plenty of activities where the whole family will be able to take part.

Officials with the department warn drivers, Loretto Drive will be closed between Chimayo Road and Caballo Drive.

This year will mark the thirteenth year the festival takes place.

Eddie Millian with the department says, “This is an event that started years back, and it blossomed from 50 people all the way up to as many as 10,000 people, so every year we have people looking forward to this event.” He continues to share, “They know where to take their kids once spring break hits, for families that don’t have an opportunity to travel out of town they stay here, and they look forward to this event.”

“Bajo Silenco” and “Little Sister“ are set to provide live musical entertainment.

