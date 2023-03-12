Oscar’s watch party returns in full force to Alamo Drafthouse.

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Film Society’s Awards Watch Party is back to welcome Hollywood lovers.

Tomorrow celebrities are set to walk the Champagne Carpet, and here at home Laredoans will walk alongside in our very own Red Carpet.

The Laredo Film Society, Alamo Drafthouse, ABC Laredo and KGNS are bringing back the live awards watch party.

Pop Off The Clock Hosts Yocelin Gallardo and Brenda Camacho will host the Red Carpet event.

The Laredo Film Society says people will be able to enjoy a 360 Glam Cam on the Red Carpet just like celebrities do in Hollywood.

A special prize will be given to the night’s best dressed. And a Grand Prize will be awarded to the person who correctly predicts the most award winners of the night.

The Red Carpet event will be streamed online through KGNS on Sunday, March 12 at 6 p.m. And the Oscars on ABC Laredo at 7 p.m.

