ABC Laredo and the Laredo Film Society host Award Watch Party at Alamo Drafthouse

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -It was Hollywood’s biggest night and Laredo film buffs celebrated in style.

The Alamo Drafthouse was the place to be this past Sunday night, as people got together to watch the 95th Academy Awards. The Laredo Film Society teamed up with ABC Laredo for the annual awards watch party.

Also in attendance, our very own Yocelin Gallardo and Brenda Camacho, who hosted the red carpet.

