Calling all local artists in Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo Philharmonic invites local artists to compete for the cover of their Spring Concert titled Peace, Joy, and Remembrance in honor of the late Maestro, Brendan Townsend.

The art may be realistic or abstract with the theme focused on classical or orchestral music and include the title “Peace, Joy, and Remembrance.”

Submissions must be two-dimensional with a gallery presentation and the exterior of the frame shall not be smaller than 11″ x 14″ or exceed 18″ x 24.”

Please submit a jpeg digital image of the work to lp_art_competition@yahoo.com with a subject title Spring Concert Competition by March 31, 2023 at 11PM from an email that the Laredo Philharmonic may contact you with further details of delivery location and times. Delivery of art is scheduled for April 15, 2023 by noon.

For more information call 956-324-2862.

