Cleaning crews collecting bulky trash in Webb County Precinct Two

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The folks of Webb County Precinct Two will get a chance to do some spring cleaning and get rid of some unnecessary rubbish.

As part of a campaign to help beautify the area, residents are encouraged to take large pieces of garbage they might not be able to take to the landfill and leave it on the side of the road for crews throw away.

According to Commissioner Rosaura Tijerina, the county employees will go street by street to pick up unnecessary items, but it does not include tires.

Tijerina said they will pick up tries on another day.

The campaign started last Tuesday and this coming Tuesday, crews will be out in Bruni, Texas and then Oilton on Wednesday.

