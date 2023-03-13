Cooler, Cloudier Weather Early Week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cooler airmass from the Great Plains will arrive beginning this evening. Temperatures will cool to near 60F by dawn. Moist, somewhat buoyant air between 10,000′ and 15,000′ feet in altitude will arrive above our cooler airmass Monday and Tuesday with cloudier skies and a slight chance of a scattered shower.

