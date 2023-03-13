Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Cooler, Cloudy Tuesday. Another Cool Episode This Weekend

By Richard Berler
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A large cool airmass from the Great Plains will dominate our weather through Tuesday night. Moist air will arrive above our cool dry north wind Tuesday with mainly cloudy skies and a slight chance of a shower. Warmer south winds will return Wednesday, leading to a very warm Thursday. Much cooler air will move in from the north on Frida. Moist air arriving aloft will bring cool, occasionally wet weather by Saturday.

