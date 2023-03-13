Shop Local
Feeling like spring this spring break

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It’s spring break week in the 60s this morning with cloudy skies.

A cool front moved in last night brining cooler temps across South Texas.

Not only that rain chances for the entire week , many spring breaker’s might be singing rain rain go away.

Today cool compared to yesterday a high of 78 partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. If any it will be light and scattered.

The rain chances continues through out the night a low of 59. Tomorrow morning in the upper 50s and a cooler day a high of 71.

This week highs and lows will be like riding a roll coaster up and down , highs in the 70s to 90s and low from70s to upper 40s.

By the end of the week a cool front moves across the region dropping weekend highs into the mid 60s.

Have a great day.

