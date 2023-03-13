Crocheting for a cause helps create items for Laredo community

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A student at Laredo College is using her love for the craft of crocheting and using it to benefit people who are facing having struggles of their own.

Kelsey Salazar taught herself how to crochet a few years ago but found her calling after tragedy hit her family not long ago.

It was at Laredo College where she was able to start the Palomino Crochet Club for people with the same interest to gather.

In the club, members make their pieces which are then donated to Casa de misericordia.

They make items such as baby beanies, blankets, little booties and with these accomplishments, Salazar has a message for people looking to start in their own ventures.

“You can do anything, whatever idea you have in mind, you can do,” said Salazar. “You can trust me when I say this: you will, and you can. Never have some sort of self-doubt, because that is one of the main reasons people don’t accomplish what they have in mind.”

According to Salazar, there are other plans in the future for the club but she doesn’t want to give away too much and spoil the surprise.

